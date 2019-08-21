Concerns about zoning, longterm maintenance and potential impact on nearby homeowners caused members of the East Buffalo Township Planning Commission to table a vote on Bucknell University’s solar field proposal.
The university announced Wednesday its intent to have a Vermont firm, Encore Renewable Energy, design and install a 5,000-panel solar energy system across 8 acres. The array would be installed just beyond the driving range at the university golf club between Abbey Lane and Smoketown Road.
According to the announcement, the array would be capable of generating 2.1 megawatts at peak output. Jim Knight, a planning commission member and Bucknell’s director for energy and utilities, said the system would generate enough electricity to offset the energy use of multiple university-owned buildings in downtown Lewisburg and on-campus not connected to the campus power plant.
The announcement coincided with Wednesday’s commission meeting.
Commission member Andrew Misener said the proposal fails on two counts.
The land doesn’t allow for industrial use, which Misener said a solar field would fall under since it generates electricity. The system would be owned by a third-party and built on land leased by Bucknell, which Misener said wouldn’t adhere to zoning requirements for university-designated land.
Knight said the lease deal is for 25 years and includes options to extend the agreement and for the university to purchase the system outright.
“I know we want more answers,” Misener said of tabling discussion to a September meeting, “but I think this plan fails from a zoning perspective.”
“The problem is the Bucknell zone, it’s too flexible. I think we need to reign in the Bucknell zone,” commission member Curtis Barrick said.
Makenzie Stover, township zoning officer, said she didn’t consider the solar field as industrial use and said it qualifies under the university-designated zoning standards.
Should commission members or residents disagree with her interpretation that the project would be permitted, she said an appeal can be filed with the zoning hearing board.
The land development proposal must first be recommended, or not, by the commission. Final approval rests with the township board of supervisors.
Bud Schenck of Mid-Penn Engineering compared the proposed facility to one constructed at Susquehanna University.
He said the solar arrays, with panels about 9-feet tall, would be set on a post and pounded into the ground. There’d be “no real excavation,” he said.
An 8-foot high fence of wood posts and mesh metal would surround the solar field with a 15-20 foot buffer between the fence and panels. Evergreen trees at a minimum height of 6 feet, when set into the ground, would be used to shield sight of the panels from residences along College Court and parts of Abbey Lane, he said.
Commission member Jim Murphy asked about the potential glare from the panels.
Chad Nichols of Encore Renewable Energy said there’s no reflection from the panels, adding that they’d be facing south and away from the homes nearby.
“The whole purpose is to absorb as much sunlight as possible. If it’s reflecting sunlight they’re not working properly,” said Knight, who excused himself from the commission during the discussion because of his relationship with Bucknell.
Knight said the energy generated by the solar field would be equivalent to 8 percent of the university’s electric consumption. University buildings wouldn’t be directly connected to the solar energy system; rather, it would feed into the grid and the university, through its third-party partner, would receive credits to offset the energy consumed at designated buildings.
Knight said six sites were considered and the proposed location proved best for the panels to face south, the field’s location to tie-in to the electric utility and that there are no other plans to build on the site.
Commission member John Allocca said his property abuts the land proposed for a solar field but he wasn’t contacted when Encore Renewable Energy reached out to potentially impacted homeowners.