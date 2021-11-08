When Bucknell University student Susan Dudt heads to the U.S. Olympic trials for curling later this month, it will be a family affair.
The mechanical engineering major will compete for a spot in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Her brother Daniel, a 2017 BU grad, has also qualified for trials, which run Nov. 12-21 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Dudt, of Malvern, qualified for trials as a member of Team Strouse. The team of Delaney Strouse, Anne O’Hara, Sydney Mullaney, Becca Rodgers and Dudt, secured a spot at trials by earning the most World Curling Federation (WCF) World Team Ranking points in two pre-Olympic Trials events. The team won the Mayfield Curling Club qualifier in Ohio in October.
Team Strouse will begin its double round-robin, best-of-three trials competition at 9 a.m. on Saturday. All of the trials competition will be televised on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports App and the NBC Sports Network.
“We’re really excited. It’s definitely going to be more of a learning opportunity because there are some really established teams that will be there, but we’re hopeful,” Dudt said. “We’ve beaten a lot of these top teams before in practice because you get to play them over and over again — particularly this past year when there weren’t other competitions (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).”
Strouse told Midland Daily News, in Michigan, she is looking forward to the experience.
"I was just on a call last night with the other participants, and it seems like it's all coming to life now," said the urban studies and communications student at the University of Minnesota. "A lot of things have been happening this year, and this is like a big reward after being so patient during COVID."
The team is named after Strouse, but her Bucknell University teammate's name is well known in Pennsylvania curling circles.
Dudt's grandfather helped found the Philadelphia Curling Club in 1957 and the sport certainly remains within the family.
In addition to Susan Dudt's appearance, her older brother Daniel will compete for the men's trials. Daniel Dudt is coached by Bruce Clouser, a 1980 BU graduate.
Susan, a graduate of Great Valley, took up curling at age 5. She and her team won the Junior National Championship competition last year, earning them a spot on the USA Junior National Team. They’ll compete for Team USA at the World Junior-B Championships in Finland in January. But right now, Dudt and her teammates are focused squarely on performing well at the trials.
As a student at Bucknell, Dudt follows her coach’s weekday training regimen and then returns to the Philadelphia Curling Club for periodic weekend practices, as well as others at the USA Curling facilities in Eagan, Minn. Every player in the team game throws two of the 38- to 44-pound stones. Three players on the team will also sweep the length of the ice, vigorously using a broom to scrub the sheet, which melts ice and reduces friction along its route.
Dudt says sweeping is her primary strength, but she is ready to do whatever is needed to help her team realize its Olympic dream.
The winter games are scheduled for Feb. 4-20 in Beijing.