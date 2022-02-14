A Bucknell University student has been removed from campus after being found with a machete and a BB gun on Saturday night, according to a campus alert and a university official.
Public Safety officials responded to Trax Hall, one of Bucknell's dormitories, after a report of a student entering the building with the items.
"The student was removed from Trax Hall by Public Safety and will not return to campus pending further investigation and appropriate process," University spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said this morning.
Ferlazzo said the student did not make individual threats when they were questioned by public safety. Public Safety officials took possession of a machete and an airsoft rifle at the scene.