LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Biz Pitch 22, a student entrepreneurial competition modeled after TV’s Shark Tank drew 24 applicants. But only five finalists competed for prize money totaling $10,000 on Tuesday night, before a crowd of more then 125 students in the Terrace Room in the Langone Center on campus.
The student entrepreneurs used the latest in technology to present their business pitch to a panel of judges, all entrepreneurs. From a “dating app” matching job applicants with employers (Crunch), to an augmented reality platform for digital sculpture art (Augart), and a treatment for car windows so they do not frost when it gets cold (Frost X Glass), the scope of creativity exhibited by all the student entrepreneurs was extraordinary, said Steven Stumbris, director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Bucknell.
The SBDC first originated the idea for a student BizPitch in 2012.
This year’s winners were: first place, Crunch, winner of $3,000; second place, Frost X Glass, $2,000; and third place, College Buddy, $1,000, an app for college students addressing issues of body image and food insecurity.
Olivia Denicola, the entrepreneur behind Crunch said the idea first occurred to her while “applying for internships. The process was so grueling and exhausting. I figured there has to be a better way to do this.” So she took the idea of a dating app and applied it to job searching.
All the contestants had three minutes to present their business idea to the judges.
“I had to practice a lot of hours,” Denicola said. “I developed the idea, but I worked with the Small Business Development Center. They helped me craft the pitch itself.”
Chemical engineering student Samantha Sloan, Frost X Glass, developed a treatment for car windows so they do not frost when it gets cold.
“I was taking an entrepreneur class, and it was wintertime,” Sloan said. “I was thinking of things that bother us. That bug us. and this was one of them. I was tired of wiping ice off my car.”
Sloan said she is still working on the chemistry of Frost X Glass, and figures it will take “approximately six months to a year to make it right.”
As for her speech before the crowd, she laughed and said, “I think I practiced it a hundred times.”
This year’s judges were: Luis Davila, Class of 2003, CEO, CTI Global; Winnie Okello, Class of 2010, founder, Winnie O Media & Harassment and Assault Reporting Platform (H.A.R.P); and Dylan Lissette, CEO, Utz.