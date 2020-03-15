A Bucknell University student was tested for a suspected case of COVID-19 at Evangelical Community Hospital on Sunday, according to a statement on the university's website.

According to the statement, the student was transported to the hospital and tested. "This individual will remain isolated in a non-residence hall location pending test results."

"Bucknell Student Health has been in direct contact with infection control personnel at the hospital, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been advised," the release stated.

Bucknell officials said the student had been in self-isolation prior to testing and had minimal exposure to the campus community. Bucknell students were on spring break last week. Campus was closed for the semester and students have been moving out of campus since mid-week. All students must be off campus by Tuesday and remote learning is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.