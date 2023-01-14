Sixty-five years ago in April, Miami, Fla., resident Merrett Stierheim, 89, had the unforgettable honor of hearing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speak at Bucknell University.
Stierheim was a student in the Class of 1958. King, who spoke April 23, 1958, at the campus chapel in Lewisburg, was five years away from his famous “I have a Dream” speech in 1963.
“He started speaking in a very low voice that I had to strain to hear. So you had to really pay attention,” Stierheim said. “And then gradually, as he continued to speak he became more oratorical, and at the end of his speech, I think the rafters were rattling.
“I mean, his voice was really booming, and it just blew me away.”
As impressed as Stierheim was, he didn’t really know much about King. He walked outside the Chapel, “and I said to the person next to me, ‘Who was that?’ I was told it was Martin Luther King.”
Recalling the speech more than a half-century later, Stierheim said, “I was thunderstruck by it. I was in awe. It was an experience I have never forgotten, all these years later.”
The speech he gave on that occasion, “Three Dimensions of a Complete Life,” was among the orator’s oldest, favorite sermons.
The sermon began with the speaker recounting John of Patmos’ vision in Revelation of “a new city of God ... complete in all three of its dimensions.”
After spending time in the Air Force, Stierheim returned to Bucknell. “I had a plan to graduate from Bucknell at the end of that summer,” he said.
As a Baptist-founded university, but fully nondenominational, Bucknell at the time had a requirement that every student had to attend at least 15 nondenominational chapel services on campus, he said.
“I was quite religious about my chapel attendance record, but today, 65 years later, there is only one of those many services that I vividly recall and will never forget,” Stierheim said.
The speech, King’s only visit to the university, happened at Davis Gymnasium before the Chapel on campus was built.
“I went to chapel in April. I didn’t listen when somebody announced the speaker,” he said. “I didn’t know who it was.”
The chapel was pretty crowded, Stierheim said.
“I sat somewhere in the back because I got there a little bit late. and that is probably why I had to strain to hear him,” he said.
No photos are available of Dr. King’s appearance at Bucknell.
King also spoke on the Penn State University campus, where an estimated 9,000 people filled the Rec Hall on Jan. 21, 1958.
Attempts to reach someone who attended that speech were unsuccessful.