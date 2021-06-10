LEWISBURG — Bucknell University students and recent graduates have been awarded four National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program (NSF GRFP) grants to pursue research-based graduate studies in the sciences and engineering.
New graduates Gari Eberly ’21, a biomedical engineering and creative writing double major; and William Snyder ’21, a neuroscience major, joined recent Bucknell graduates Jose Valera ’19, biology; and Karen Peralta Martinez ’17, biology, as awardees.
Bucknell also received five honorable mentions including Ian Vogel ’19, neuroscience; Katherine Townsend ’19, chemistry; Brenna Prevelige ’20, biology; Emma Frawley ’17, environmental studies and Spanish, and Paige Caine ’21, biology.
The purpose of the NSF GRFP is to promote the quality, vitality and diversity of the scientific and engineering workforce of the United States. The program recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students who are pursuing full-time research-based master’s and doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), STEM education, psychology or the social sciences.
The five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support including an annual stipend of $34,000 and a cost of education allowance of $12,000 to the institution.
