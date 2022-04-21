MIFFLINBURG — Arthur the “Cat Mayor” of Mifflinburg, is the inspiration behind an organization supplementing pet food for people with pets who may otherwise not to be able to afford it.
Bucknell students, intrigued by the organization, committed to assisting in the website redesign for Arthur's Pet Pantry.
The goal is to help pets stay at home with their families instead of entering shelters.
Bucknell student James Hinchman was first introduced to Arthur's Pet Pantry through his Markets Innovation and Design course taught at Bucknell by Collin Smith.
Smith placed students into project groups at the beginning of the semester, and informed students they would be working to help local businesses and organizations redesign their websites.
Students were given a list of available organizations.
“When we learned that Arthur's Pet Pantry was a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pet food pantry, we knew we wanted to help,” said Hinchman.
In creating the new website, Hinchman said the group wanted to incorporate the principles of design they learned through the semester to reflect the mission of Arthur’s Pet Pantry.
“This is important in order to help pets stay at home with their families instead of entering into the shelter system,” Hinchman said. “This semester our team was fortunate enough to experience the community support Arthur’s Pet Pantry receives by attending a basket raffle fundraiser, where proceeds went toward purchasing more pet food.”
Arthur's Pet Pantry was founded in 2011 by Cindy McEvoy. In 2014, when McEvoy stepped down, it was taken over by Abigail Erdley, and currently being run by her mother, Sue Straub, along with family and friends.
Arthur was an abandoned, but personable, cat who showed up in Mifflinburg. Initially named “Crippled,” Arthur became a neighborhood cat, living with a family for a period before they moved away, leaving Arthur homeless once more. From there, Arthur stayed with an older man before the man died.
Arthur’s home then became Christkindl. Arthur went everywhere around town, becoming such a character he was dubbed “Sir Arthur” before being known as the “Cat Mayor of Mifflinburg.”
Arthur passed away in 2011, the same year the pet food bank started.
McEvoy asked friends what they could do to help pets before they wind up in the shelter system. The answer they came up with was to help families having financial difficulties feeding their pets.
Hinchman said his group is finalizing the new website for Arthur’s Pet Pantry.
The pantry's eighth annual Bone Hunt event is happening today from noon to 4 p.m. at Brown Avenue Park in Milton.
“Our team feels extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to help Arthur’s Pet Pantry develop an updated website,” Hinchman said.
Distributions are the third Wednesday of every month at Mazeppa’s Manna from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
The Northumberland distribution is the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. behind the Trinity United Methodist Church, King and Sixth Streets, Northumberland.
The organization operates on donations and fundraising events.
Hinchman said there are various donation totes in the area: West End Library, Laurelton; Brookpark Pet Supply, BZ Motors, and Pet Supply Plus in Lewisburg; OIP and The Tack Room in Mifflinburg; Tropicana Tan-A-Rama and Arrowhead Restaurant in Milton; Companion Animal Hospital in Selinsgrove; Sunbury Animal Hospital, Sunbury Market House; Rene’s Barber Shop, Susquehanna Trail Animal Hospital and TK Tackle in Watsontown.
Corporate sponsors include Purina, Brookpark Pet Supply and Pet Supply Plus.