LEWISBURG — Freshmen in a Bucknell University management program are combining business acumen and community service into one category, all to benefit the Special Olympics.
Students participating in a business venture project called “Awareness Athletics” also are gaining invaluable understanding on the realities surrounding those with special needs, according to Bucknell student Lexi Hall, who said she loves her role as the Awareness Athletics “CEO” because it is personal.
Her brother has Down syndrome.
“I’ve learned a lot of it. It has been fun to oversee five different (business) divisions,” Hall said.
The required course project, which is part of the Freeman College of Management’s curriculum, students work to develop a company following a service mission.
Students develop a product to sell, then use the revenue from those sales to fund a service project in the community. One of the many projects being developed in the program are hats to sell, and the proceeds will go to the Special Olympics of Union County.
According to Hall, her job requires an ability to lead and delegate. She is also taking it as an opportunity to teach others about those with special needs.
“That’s been really helpful,” Hall said. She said it is “awesome” to see daily impacts from their work.
“Its been great,” she said. “It’s going to reach a wide variety of people.”
Hall discussed how the company looks forward to completing service projects that will foster relationships with the Special Olympics athletes.
She said their company’s business division has created the custom-designed hats that are being sold to raise funds going towards implementing their service project.
“Awareness Athletics” holds two key components, according to Service VP Halle Best.
Best said the company is inviting athletes associated with the Special Olympics of Union County to participate in three bowling events at Lewisburg Lanes.
“These events will bring together company members and the athletes while engaging in exciting bowling competitions,” Best said. “Our goal is to get to know the athletes a bit better.”
Additionally, company members will work at nearby Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, which maintains a bocce court for its residents and the community’s Special Olympians.
Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village flooring “is really poor,” Hall said, noting the company performed measurements and are waiting on donated materials.
“It’s pretty close to campus, so it’s easier for members to get there,” she noted.
According to Debbie Trimble, acting manager of Special Olympics of Union County, “Its been a rough period of time because of the pandemic.”
She said Hall’s group contacted her to see if anything was needed.
Trimble said money the group raised from its business venture is going to cover costs to help fund three bowling events the group is sponsoring for the Special Olympians in Union County.
She hinted at the possibility of a new scoreboard at the bocce court if funds are leftover.
Trimble said she hopes the groups have continued interaction.
“We’re really excited for that type of connection,” said Trimble, adding that connection is just as important as the project Hall’s group is working on.
“For our athletes, the world shut down when COVID came,” said Trimble, explaining that all in-person events were canceled, but some are happening now.
“They’re a vulnerable population to begin with, health wise and in that respect,” she said, noting that it is nice to have the Olympians out again doing some things together.
Hall said members will be donating time to refurbish the bocce court at no cost to Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, or the Special Olympics.
“We are excited to enhance the court for the future enjoyment of both the Special Olympics athletes and the local residents of the village,” she said.
The sale of the $20 hats is off to a good start, she said.
“We’ve been doing great sales. We’re almost done,” she said. “This is technically a project, but our intention is to create inclusion.”
“This will be a really good thing,” Hall said, adding that she hopes the relationship will last throughout their school term.
“I have a personal connection to Special Olympics,” said Hall.
A public fundraising event is taking place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sweet Frog, 330 Market Street in Lewisburg.
According to Hall, 25 percent percent of sales that day will be given to Special Olympics of Union County “As long as you reference.”
“All Lewisburg residents, Bucknell students, just say that you’re affiliated with the Special Olympics.”