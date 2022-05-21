LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Class of 2020 participated in the university’s first online commencement celebration event July 19, 2020. The in-person ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic. Less than two years later, the class will have their promised traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. today.
Bucknell’s 172nd commencement, celebrating more than 900 graduates from the Class of 2022, is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. on Malesardi Quadrangle.
According to Dana Mims, executive director, Events Management Office at Bucknell University, the Class of 2022 is comprised of students from 30 states and 46 countries.
“They have spent two years navigating their academics and lives in the midst of a global pandemic,” Mims said. “Even as they prepare for their next phase of life, they’ve persevered through Zoom interviews and remote graduate school exams.”
“They are resilient and we couldn’t be prouder of all they’ve accomplished and the impact we know they can make in their communities and beyond,” said Mims.
Tarrin Earle, was adjusting to the “college thing” when he, along with several thousand of his classmates, was sent home to adjust to a new version of college life.
On-campus classes resumed fall 2020. Earle found a “newfound determination” to make the most of his remaining time as a markets, innovation and design (MIDE) major and as the Bison football quarterback. He tore his ACL twice.
“Everything that’s come my way has helped me grow so much over the course of my time here,” said Earle. “I’ve learned that outcomes can be unpredictable even when you make all the right moves. and that’s okay. It’s all about finding the positives in adversity and staying patient through it all.”
Earles credits his experiences in the Freeman College of Management. Students are often tasked with workshopping smart and innovative product solutions in courses.
As a first-year student, Earle partnered with peers to build “safehouses” for children with autism and other behavioral needs at Summit Early Learning preschool in Lewisburg.
“Coming to Bucknell, I wouldn’t have called myself the most creative person,” said Earle. “MIDE pushed me to think outside the box, which was one of the things I loved about it. That, and the numerous chances I got to work on team projects.”
Earle said it is the camaraderie he found on campus that has been most impactful.
“Everybody wants to be part of something bigger than themselves. At Bucknell, even small actions have a huge impact,” Earle said.
Earle plans to coach football while pursuing a master’s degree in business at North Central College.
Joining Earle on the stage will be environmental studies and Spanish double-major Lia Zavattaro, 22, of Old Greenwich, Connecticut.
Zavattaro will open the ceremony with her rendition of the national anthem.
“I love the freedom of music. It’s an amazing way to express how you feel and lift your spirits,” said Zavattaro. ”It’s definitely helped me stay positive and keep going throughout my time in college.”
Zavattaro said her Bucknell experience was a time of growth.
Jillie Santos organized a campus walkout early 2022 having approximately 300 participants. Santos was a sophomore when the pandemic started.
“Of course the first spring semester of 2020 was remote learning,” said Santos. She said Bucknell made various types of accommodations.
“I’ve been on classes completely on Zoom,” she said.
Santos got to experience being back in the classroom this year.
“Masked, but together in a space for the first time. That was really great to feel that reconnection of learning in a physical space,” Santos said.
She said that was largely missed during remote sessions. “That’s not to say additional education doesn’t come with remote learning.”
“I was very lucky to have found a group of people who I think were very attentive and caring,” said Santos.
She said the pandemic had a lot to do with her college experience. “This idea of me being able to find community with people who are also concerned about the health of the community.”
The walkout was for public safety and doing that work she found “her own voice and own passion.”
Santos said she is grateful to have had this experience. She said she is more confident in her ability to discern what is more meaningful.
“Things can be better for everyone,” she said.
Santos hopes there is a spirit of activism that continues beyond her graduation.
Santos said “it’s going to be nice to look around and see the same people in the class I went through orientation with.”
She mentioned how they all went through many collective experiences.
She said she is sad to leave the people that made Bucknell a home for her.