LEWISBURG — Disarming campus police officers and how best to engage with campus safety officials about safety concerns were two of many questions Bucknell students asked new chief Anthony Morgan at a Thursday afternoon Community Conversations event held on campus at the Elaine Langone Center.
A crowd of about 50 people, comprised of students and administrators attended the 75-minute event.
Student Griffin Perrault first brought up the question of why the need for campus officers to carry guns. "Why is it necessary?" he asked.
Morgan said that "every situation we have to deal with could turn out to where we need to be armed." Morgan said he wasn't necessarily talking about an active shooter situation.
"Things happen on campuses across the nation and we have to be prepared. It's a safety issue," he said.
Jillie Santos, a senior, had questions concerning allegations of what some are calling a coverup and mishandling of evidence pertaining to a sexual harassment case on campus, a case handled by former chief of Bucknell University Public Safety Steve Barilar.
Morgan said he was aware of the allegations and was investigating them.
Chief Morgan used the first half of the event to explain how his department will run and his own philosopy of transparency and engagement with students.
Among his immediate objectives are to establish relationships and "to meet with as many stakeholders, to learn how we can co-create a safe campus environment where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.
One way to reduce crime, Morgan said, "is through partnerships.
"We want to be highly visible, accessible, and approachable. Community engagement is a two-way street," he said."
One of Morgan's initiatives is "Guardian Score." Officers will have business cards to give out when called to a scene. On the back of the card, people can rate how they perceived the interaction.
"We want people to know that we are going to resolve any long-standing questions or concerns," Morgan said. "I hope you realize you have a department who wants to get to know you and serve the needs of the campus community."