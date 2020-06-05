Bucknell University will begin on-campus instruction a week earlier and classes will end before Thanksgiving to conform with state and federal requirements during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
University officials announced Friday the academic year will begin on Aug. 17. Fall break will be eliminated classes will end on Friday, Nov. 20. Remote finals will begin on Monday, Nov. 30, and end on Monday, Dec. 7.
The news comes on a day when Union County was one of 12 counties moving into the green phase of mitigation next week. The state Department of Health announced a dozen new cases in the Valley on Friday, including five each in Northumberland and Union counties.
“In recent weeks, several teams have been exploring the range of challenges and implications that Bucknell could face in August, including the possibilities of remote learning and hybrid modalities,” President John Bravman wrote in an email to students, families, faculty and staff.
The adjusted academic calendar “offers as many of the academic and residential hallmarks of the Bucknell experience as are prudently possible,” Bravman said.
“Aug. 17 offers us the best option to help protect the health and safety of the campus community,” he wrote. “Starting early, eliminating fall break and the reading period, and conducting final exams remotely also offers us the greatest flexibility as we consider that changing events and health and safety issues could necessitate a return to remote instruction. It also lowers the possibility of students and members of our campus community becoming infected during breaks and then spreading the virus upon their return.”
New cases
The state Department of Health announced 12 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley — five each in Northumberland and Union counties and two in Snyder — which are among the 443 additional cases the state Department of Health announced on Friday.
State health officials confirmed another 69 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 5,886. Two-thirds of the state's deaths have been tied to one of 611 nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday's data pushed the statewide case total to 74,385.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 70 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
Montour County had no new cases confirmed on Friday.
There have now been 382 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 206 in Northumberland County, 70 in Union, 53 in both Montour and Snyder counties. There were no deaths locally.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to remain in yellow through at least June 12. He scheduled to announce another round of phased-in changes at 2 p.m.
Statewide, there are now 1,174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 257 on ventilators. There are four patients in Montour County on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 15,929 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,768 cases among employees, for a total of 18,697 at 611 distinct facilities. Out of the state's total deaths, 4,077 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,659 of our total cases are in health care workers.
There are 424,201 patients who have tested negative to date.