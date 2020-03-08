Ten Bucknell University students will participate in the 26-mile Bataan Memorial Death March on Sunday, an event that commemorates the 1942 march of more than 60,000 American and Filipino soldiers during World War II after their surrender to the Japanese.
More than 9,000 civilians and military personnel are registered for the annual event, which is held each year in high desert terrain at the White Sands Missle Range in New Mexico.
Bucknell students raised more than $8,000 to pay for the trip. There, the students will march through the desert with 35 pounds of equipment, including canned goods that will be donated to food pantries at the end of the march. Several surviving Bataan prisoners await at the finish line to congratulate the competitors at the White Sands Missile Range.
The memorial march is conducted in honor of the service members who defended the Philippine Islands during World War II, sacrificing their freedom, health and, in many cases, their lives. While there are no official figures, reports say that thousands of American and Filipino soldiers died during the march.
The march through the desert will be a challenge for a variety of reasons, including the climate and the topography of the area.
"We’re not used to doing those kinds of hills here, and the heat is going to be a big kicker,” Bucknell junior Ben Wilken said.
“Roughly 8,000 participants came out last year, so I’m really excited to be a part of it this year,” Bucknell junior team captain Jeremy Derick said.