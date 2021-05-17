Residents of Fran’s House called on Bucknell University to establish the property as the permanent residence of the LGBTQ+ community on campus and to hold students and Public Safety officers accountable following an attempted break-in and harassment of residents there last week.
Students who live at Fran’s House, also known as Tower House, issued a collective statement Saturday ahead of a solidarity march that night. They thanked the extended Bucknell community for its support and expressed that they must stand up for themselves and support one another.
“What happened to this house is abhorrent. Appropriate actions must be taken by the Bucknell Administration to ensure nothing like this will ever happen again,” the online statement reads.
Fran’s House is among several affinity houses established at Bucknell linking like-minded students. Fran’s is housing deemed LGBTQ+ friendly, inclusive and gender-neutral. It had been home to the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity chapter that was banned from campus in 2019.
On Thursday, residents called for Public Safety officers to respond to the home when an estimated 20 male students arrived outside the property, banged on windows and doors, flashed the residents, repeatedly struck a metal bar against the pole in front of the home on which a pride flag hangs and urinated on the porch, according to Tyler Luong, residential adviser at Fran’s House.
In a letter to Bucknell President John Bravman, Luong identified the students as members of the former TKE chapter at the university.
“I saw one of my residents holding down the window, while a bunch of silhouettes stood menacingly on the other side,” Luong wrote. “Can you possibly imagine seeing the fear that was in the eyes of my residents? Because it wasn’t imagination for me.”
The incident garnered national attention over the weekend with The Washington Post, The New York Times and multiple other outlets publishing stories about Luong’s account.
Bravman and other administrators issued a statement Friday condemning the actions against Fran’s House and pledging an independent investigation both into the students’ actions and the response by officers from Bucknell’s Department of Public Safety.
“It is clear from multiple accounts that the students violated the physical space and, far more importantly, the residents’ sense of place and security. Further, it is equally clear that Bucknell Public Safety’s response to the incident was lacking in myriad ways,” the university’s response reads.
The Daily Item requested an update on the investigation Monday and this story will be updated as information is received.
Luong’s account is one of fear and anger. Luong said he felt his physical safety was in danger as he stood his ground with four residents on the front lawn as the scene unfolded. Luong said Public Safety officers’ response was not quick and that when officers arrived, they fraternized with the alleged perpetrators and failed to interview Fran’s House residents. According to Luong, the officers offered to help the males return to their one-time home this summer when campus emptied.
In Saturday’s statement from Fran’s House residents, they demanded the residence be made the permanent home for the LGBTQ+ community so that no one ever “feels entitled to come to our home and say it’s ‘their house and not ours.’” They also pledged full compliance for the university’s independent investigation and called for accountability for the students and Public Safety.
This week is finals week at Bucknell. Some residents were preparing Thursday when the incident unfolded and continue to do so this week as the fallout continues.