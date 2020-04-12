About two dozen Bucknell University students, faculty and staff are helping to address the critical lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.
The group is making face shields, a tent-like structure for intubations and plastic cases for disposal filters for N95 masks.
The Bucknell team delivered its first devices — the face shield and intubation shields — to area health care providers, including Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
“I feel like I have a responsibility to help doctors,” says Bucknell University senior Rachel Michael, a biomedical engineer who is working on the project remotely from her home in Alexandria, Va. “This is why we chose to be engineers: to solve problems. I chose biomedical engineering so that I could help doctors and come up with innovative solutions to medical problems. We have a duty to help out, and I feel like this is exactly where I can help.”
“Given the increase in cases of COVID-19 in our region, we’re looking at innovative ways to help stop its spread while also keeping our front-line employees safe,” says Dr. Aalpen Patel, chair of Geisinger’s radiology department. “In addition to our internal efforts, we’re fortunate to have great partners, like Bucknell University, to work with to produce these much-needed supplies.”
The face shields consist of a sheet of transparent plastic to shield the worker’s face from airborne particles, which hangs from a 3D-printed forehead plate secured with an elastic band.
The intubation tent that Professors Eric Kennedy, biomedical and mechanical engineering, and Brandon Vogel, chemical engineering, are developing consists of little more than a sheet draped over a frame, but it could help some of the most at-risk caregivers.
When a patient with COVID-19 is placed on a respirator, they must be intubated, meaning a tube is placed in their airway to keep it clear. The procedure means the clinician must get very close to the patient, who is likely to cough or gag during and spread aerosols containing the virus. Kennedy and Vogel’s tent will cover the patient’s head during the procedure, while the provider slides their hands underneath and uses a camera to perform the intubation.
A third project the group is working on intends to address the worldwide shortage of N95 face masks. Based on a design by health care workers in Billings, Mont., the device they're refining is a hard plastic mask that fits over the nose and mouth with a hole on the front to mount a disposable N95 filter cartridge — which may be easier to produce and use less material than a complete mask.
The reusable mask is where the expertise Michael has gained at Bucknell is vital. As part of her senior design project, also a collaboration with Geisinger, Michael created a silicone model of a heart’s aorta using 3D-printed molds and poured silicone. Through the iterative process of designing, prototyping and testing, Michael gained proficiency in making molds with 3D printers that even her professors have trouble matching.
Mass-produced reusable masks, the group believes, could play a critical role in addressing shortages locally and globally, although ultimately, they hope the production phase of all of their projects will be short-lived.
“I don't want to have to do this at Bucknell,” Professor Nate Siegel, mechanical engineering, said, “but whatever happens, I think there's already a lot of value in the work that we've done in our designs and prototypes.” Siegel is one of the faculty members leading the face shield project.