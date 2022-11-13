LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Symphonic Band took the stage at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts Sunday afternoon with “A Salute to the Armed Forces.”
They were greeted by a sizable crowd that included friends, supporters and relatives.
Charlene Levy and her husband, Larry, came from Frackville.
“Our granddaughter plays the clarinet, so we came to see her perform,” she said.
Though it was a bit of a drive, the Levy’s didn’t mind.
“It is really a good treat,” said Levy. “We came last year and enjoyed it.”
Before the first selection, William Kenny, conductor, addressed the audience.
“The last couple of years have been a bit of a challenge,” he said. “Sometimes we rehearsed in this room with the players scattered all over the hall.”
But working with the students has been a joy, he said, and he looked forward to the next phase of things.
The music was chosen specifically to coincide with Veterans Day, which was Friday, explained Kenny.
Musical selections included "Symphonic Dance No. 3: Fiesta," by Clifton Williams; Children’s March, “Over the Hills and Far Away,” by Percy Aldridge Grainger; "Our Yesterdays Lengthen Like Shadows," by Sam Hazo; "El Camino Real," by Alfred Reed; and "Armed Forces Medley," by Thomas Knox.
Kenny explained that Grainger and Hazo were two significant composers for band music. Grainger began writing for bands about 100 years ago. Hazo about 80 years later, he said, "but they’re both wonderful pieces of the repertoire.”
The program closed out with "Armed Forces Medley," a concert march medley that features the official songs of all five branches of the United States armed forces: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.
“Given that it’s just two days after Veteran’s day, we thought it would be appropriate," Kenny said. “So we have an arrangement written by a former member of the Marine Band for the Marine Band.”
Kenny said that one of the highlights of this semester was that he and some of the band members were able to travel to Harrisburg to hear the band perform the Armed Forces Medley, and it was just astounding.”
“The thing we added that you might not have seen during the other (Veteran’s Day) celebrations that I mentioned, are some video slides,” Kenny told the audience. “And the band and I thought it would be appropriate for band members to submit photos and information on relatives they had who have served in the armed services.”
Since there is not yet an official song for the Space Force, they couldn’t learn that one, Kenny joked.
Following the performance of the Symphonic band, the Bucknell Jazz Band shared several new arrangements of jazz standards.
The Weis Center's 2022-23 Season includes 24 live performances, including world music and dance, modern dance, classical, jazz, Americana/roots, family discovery performances and more.
For more information on future performances, visit online at: www.bucknell.edu/WeisCenter