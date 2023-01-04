LEWISBURG — Three Bucknellians have discovered and named a new breed of tomatoes found in the remote Australian Outback.
The tomato was given the name “Garrarnawun Bush Tomato” by Bucknell University biology posdoctoral fellow Tanisha Williams, Professor Chris Martine and biology graduate Jonathan Hayes, a 2021 graduate from Mifflinburg. The tomato is a distant cousin of the cultivated eggplant.
The Bucknell team led a collaborative team of botany scientists from the U.S. and Australia who found the undocumented Australian bush tomato species in the Outback.
“I first got connected with Australian botanists when I was heading to the Outback for my PhD work in 2004,” said Martine, on Tuesday. “I have been fortunate enough to return for six additional research expeditions since that time, nearly always heading ‘out bush’ with at least one Australian collaborator who is looking for a plant-inspired adventure.”
The Bucknell field teams have most often been joined by Peter Jobson, a scientist at the Australian Botanic Garden in Sydney, who is a co-author of this new species, Martine said.
“Peter has become a good friend to all of us — and he even came to Bucknell a few years ago to give a research seminar,” he said.
The botanists were able to collect numerous new specimens of the plant, which was hiding in plain sight along a steep trail, from the Garrarnawun Lookout in Judbarra National Park.
The task was made easier by the fact that the lookout is accessible by a set of dozens of human-made stone steps running directly from the unpaved parking area to the peak of the sandstone outcrop — without which the new species might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
Williams, Martine and co-authors, including Bucknell biology graduate Hayes, have now published the new species description in the open-access journal PhytoKeys, choosing the name Solanum scalarium as a nod to the steps leading to the plant and the unusual ladder-like prickles that adorn the flowering stems.
The Latin “scalarium” translates to “ladder,” “staircase” or “stairs.”
“This Latin name does relate to the appearance of this species, how it looks,” says Williams, the paper’s lead author. “But it is also a way for us to acknowledge how important it is to create ways for people to have greater access to natural spaces — not just scientists like us, but everyone.”
The scientists hope that the naming of this latest new species highlights the importance of building community around natural spaces.
“We suggest the use of Garrarnawun bush tomato for the English-language common name of the species,” Martine says. “It’s in recognition of the Garrarnawun Lookout near where the type collection was made, a traditional meeting place of the Wardaman and Nungali Ngaliwurru peoples whose lands overlap in this area.”
Hayes measured and analyzed the physical characters of the new species using plants grown from seed in a greenhouse on Bucknell University’s campus.