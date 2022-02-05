LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Department of Art and Art History will present works by an Elysburg artist.
“Shark Tank” is a series of paintings done by 21-year-old freelance artist and Bucknell student Natalie Ring. The series is meant to address the predatory behavior toward women on college campuses, especially in a party setting.
“Even though many sexual assaults go unreported, Bucknell still has an abnormally high rate of sexual crimes occurring on campus, with around 1 in 3 women on campus experiencing sexual assault or attempted sexual assault,” Ring said in a press release. “As someone who has both experienced these crimes firsthand and heard many similar stories from other women on campus, I want to start a conversation on this campus about how women have to put themselves into dangerous situations to socialize due to predatory behavior from men.”
“Shark Tank” will be on display in the 103 Exhibition Space in Holmes Hall at Bucknell University from Feb. 7 — 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A reception for the show will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Holmes Hall.