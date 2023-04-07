The Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment (BCSE) will host its 10th Annual Sustainability Symposium next weekend.
The event is scheduled for April 14-15 at the Elaine Langone Center and is designed to provide faculty, staff, students and community stakeholders from regional institutions a forum to share research, teaching, creative works and collaborations.
This year's theme is focused on "building thriving communities." Last year's event drew 70 presenters from a dozen universities, organizations and government agencies.
“The conversations from this symposium will generate dialogue on achievable and practical actions that can influence a move toward creating prosperous communities,” says Shaunna Barnhart, Place Studies Program director, BCSE, and symposium co-chair.
Curt Gervich, an associate professor in the Center for Earth and Environmental Science at SUNY Plattsburgh where he teaches courses in environmental leadership, law and policy, and sustainability will present the keynote address at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Gervich is trained as an environmental planner, with expertise in decision-making and leadership. His professional background includes developing habitat conservation plans in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, training community involvement specialists at the Environmental Protection Agency in best practices for participatory planning, and serving as a researcher and planner for the International Joint Commission for Great Lakes Management’s Social, Political and Economics technical advisory group.
“We will explore actions that help conserve natural and human communities, stories of tribulations and achievements, and reflection on best management and collaboration practices that guide communities toward thriving futures in an ever-changing world,” says Milton Newberry, director of the Sustainable Technology Program, BCSE, and symposium co-chair.
Following the keynote address, a poster session where researchers, students, and organizations will present their research and accomplishments on various topics, from botanical discoveries to prison garden programs to climate and environmental policy.
On Saturday starting at 9 a.m., Gervich and SUNY Plattsburgh students will lead symposium participants through a Climate Action Simulation with a mock United Nations Climate Negotiation to model how communities can move toward action.
“All are encouraged to add to the conversation on climate change to move progress forward and spread awareness,” says Barnhart.
The event is free, but everyone is asked to complete a registration form. More information may be obtained at bcse@bucknell.edu or 570-577-1490.