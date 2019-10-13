Bucknell University will host a week of free public workshops, lectures, films and musical performances designed to promote the relevance of Holocaust education next month.
Bucknell is scheduled to host Dayeinu! Beyond Survival There is Hope from Nov. 2 through 9.
“Learning about the causes of the Holocaust helps students understand that it was not an event that began and ended anti-Semitic violence, it was only the most dramatic manifestation of it in our age,” said Bucknell music professor Emily Martin, the event’s organizer. “Effective Holocaust education also allows us to show how fear, hatred and apathy can spiral into devastating consequences, a lesson that is reflected in our world today.”
The weeklong event begins Nov. 2 with a workshop for Valley teachers, focusing on Holocaust education and its relevance in today’s classrooms. Organized, in part, by Kim Councill, Bucknell associate dean of arts and humanities, the workshop requires registration at bucknellmusicweek@gmail.com.
Other events including a documentary film showing the testimony of the Holocaust through interviews with Holocaust witnesses.
A roundtable discussion on the representation of the Holocaust in film will also be held in the Campus Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. The discussion will be led by Rebecca Meyers, a lecturer in Bucknell’s film/media studies program and the academic film programmer for Bucknell screenings at the Campus Theatre, and include Ken Eisenstein, Bucknell film/media studies professor; Michael Renov, a critical studies professor in the School of Cinematic Arts, University of Southern California; and Rabbi Nina Mandel, rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Sunbury who also teaches religious studies at Susquehanna University. Excerpts from the films Night and Fog, Schindler’s List and Shoah will also be shown.
Thursday, Nov. 7 begins with the “Songs of the Holocaust” performance at noon in Rooke Chapel, where Martin and students of the Bucknell Opera Theatre will perform songs written by prisoners of the concentration camp of Theresienstadt, located in today’s Czech Republic.
“The Hebrew expression dayeinu — meaning, it would have been sufficient for us — is used to express gratitude for continued blessings and resilience,” said Rabbi Chana Leslie Glazer, Chaplain for Jewish Community at Bucknell. “Had there only been survivors of the Holocaust, it would have been sufficient for us (dayeinu), but instead, the Jewish people have continued to thrive and create in an often hostile world.
A Jewish Shabbat Service and dinner led by Rabbi Glazer will take place on Friday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the Berelson Center for Jewish Life. The weekly service is filled with singing, prayer, reflection and meditation.