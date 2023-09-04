LEWISBURG — George Will, one of the United States' most widely read political columnists and conservative voices, will kick off the Bucknell Forum 2023-24 speaker series on Sept. 19.
He will speak at the Weis Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. as part of the forum. The theme of this year's forum is "Freedom of Expression. After his speech, he will answer questions from Bucknell students.
All Bucknell Forum events are free and open to the public, however, tickets are required.
Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any Campus Box Office location, or online, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, a day prior to the event. Any remaining tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability, university officials said.
“George Will is a Pulitzer Prize–winning syndicated columnist and one of the most respected political commentators on the national scene,” Bucknell President John Bravman said. “He will undoubtedly share his informed perspectives and understanding of these most historic political times.”
Will is the first of five nationally renowned speakers participating in this year’s Bucknell Forum — a speaker series that since 2007 has featured national leaders, scholars and commentators who have examined various issues from multidisciplinary and diverse viewpoints.
Will is an American journalist and pundit known for focusing on political conservatism, particularly in his newspaper column, syndicated by The Washington Post since 1974, which appears twice weekly in more than 440 newspapers. A contributor to MSNBC and NBC News, he previously appeared on Fox News’ Special Report and Fox News Sunday, and provided commentary for three decades on ABC’s This Week. Will also was a contributing editor for Newsweek, where he wrote a bimonthly essay. He won a Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1977.
Also appearing in this year's Bucknell Forum will be: Claremont McKenna College Professor of American Politics Jon A. Shields, author or co-author of three books on the American right, Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Vaughan Literature Building's Trout Auditorium; New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Weis Center; New York Times bestselling author, journalist and activist George M. Johnson Tuesday, Feb. 27, in Trout Auditorium, and Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda Tuesday, March 19, in the Weis Center.