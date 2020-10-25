LEWISBURG — Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday among students in the Bucknell campus community, bringing the active number of positive cases to nine students and one employee, said Bucknell President John Bravman, in a letter posted to students.
“It is imperative that we act immediately to contain further spread of the virus,” Bravman said. “Return to your room (or off-campus residence) and remain in place. You may leave your residence for meal service or emergencies (such as a fire alarm).”
“As of today [Sunday],” Bravman said in a second note to students, “we still have 10 active cases of COVID-19. We have chosen to act swiftly and conservatively to mitigate potential infection, and will continue to closely monitor data. We are committed to remaining on campus and finishing the semester in residence, if at all possible.”
There is limited COVID-19 testing over the weekend, Bravman said, so more test results will not be available until Wednesday. “Although our overall positivity rate has been extremely low, in the last day we approached 2 percent. More than anything else, this increase is driving our decision-making.”
Bravman also issued these instructions and protocols:
—Academics: There will be no in-person classes this week. All instruction will be remote from Monday through Friday.
—Campus Operations: “I urge all members of the Bucknell community not to congregate on or off campus,” he said. “For your physical and mental health, you may go outdoors as individuals or in small groups, with face coverings mandatory at all times regardless of social distancing.” The University’s library (Bertrand Library) will be closed this week. Until further notice, all athletics and student club activities are canceled. All dining locations will remain open as usual.
— Travel: Effective Sunday, the travel policy has changed “in an effort to preserve isolation space for students who are here,” Bravman said. “If you must travel more than 30 miles off-campus for any reason — including medical appointments, family events or to vote — you will not be permitted to return to campus and/or take in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester.
— Remote options: Students who feel compelled to switch to remote learning before fall classes can do so. For additional information about move-out, students should contact housing@bucknell.edu.
— Dining: Bravman said students can leave their room to pick up food either at campus dining facilities or off-campus. Then he asked students to return to their rooms. “Avoid dining in local restaurants,” he said.
— Virus testing: All students will be tested this week and again next week.
— Visitation: Families and guests are being asked to refrain from visiting students, both on and off-campus. I
University data on Sunday
Data, which is posted daily on Bucknell’s COVID dashboard reflected the results of a week’s worth of testing.
Sunday morning data showed seven positive results reported on Saturday, seven students and one staff or faculty member. From Oct. 18-24, in total, there were 10 positives (including Saturday).
According to the dashboard, student positives were reported on Saturday (7), the 24th, the 23rd (1 student), and 21st (1 student). One staff or faculty member was tested positve sometime during the week of Oct. 18-24. For a total of 10.
That number was up 10 from week 11-17 and 4-10, when no tests returned positive.
During the week of Oct. 18-24, 1,737 students were tested; and 475 faculty-staff.
According to protocols posted on Bucknell’s COVID dashboard website, “When a student tests positive for COVID-19, they are transported to isolation accommodations, and Bucknell initiates its Contact Tracing program.
Similarly, when an employee — faculty or staff member — tests positive for COVID-19, they are expected to isolate at home, and Bucknell initiates its Contact Tracing program.
Bucknell community members who are discovered to have come into contact with the positive-testing employee of student are notified and asked to self-quarantine.