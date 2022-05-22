LEWISBURG — Bucknell biomedical engineering professor is part of an international research team working to make chemotherapy more effective for cancer patients.
Professor James Baish and other researchers used mathematical modeling on preclinical data to show nanomedicine and metronomic therapy can improve the efficacy of chemotherapy treatment on cancer tumors.
Baish’s work, along with authors from the Cancer Biophysics Laboratory at the University of Cyprus, and Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School was recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release.
In the paper, they write that nanomedicine offers hope for improving the treatment of cancer, while metronomic therapy — defined as the frequent, low dose use of chemotherapeutics — is being tested in clinical trials as an alternative.
“The nanoparticles are carrying a chemo drug, but it’s a different way of getting it there,” Baish says “Metronomic therapy is the idea that instead of hitting a patient with as much chemo as they can tolerate [maximum tolerated dose], you’re giving them roughly the same total dose but at shorter intervals and smaller doses more regularly.
The nanoparticle delivery also seems to have that effect on the time release of things so you’re getting more of a trickle of drug being delivered rather than that intermittent maximum tolerated dose.”
Researchers conclude both approaches can be more effective strategies to enhance tumor treatments.
The treatments were found to improve the passage of fluid through the lymphatic system or blood vessels, tissue oxygenation and drug delivery, and activation of the immune system.
“Both approaches seem to have some real potential benefit,” Baish says. “In preclinical [mouse] models, these show the potential to work better.
“They seem to improve the ability of the blood vessels to deliver the drug.”
In most tumors, abnormal blood vessels are an inhibitor to drug delivery, according to Baish.
By normalizing the blood vessels to make them more effective at carrying medication, the delivery and effectiveness of the chemotherapy seems to be improved.
The team’s research has found both the metronomic and nanoparticle delivery are doing just that.
The team plans to continue its research in hopes of improving cancer tumor treatment outcomes.