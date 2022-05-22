LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s 172nd Commencement of the Class of 2022 took place at the Malesardi Quadrangle on Bucknell’s campus on Sunday.
Bucknell University awarded degrees to more than 900 graduates, who now join a group of more than 50,000 alumni worldwide, according to University President John C. Bravman.
The Penn Central Wind Band, conducted by William Kenny, played the processional, followed by an invocation speech given by University Chaplain Kurt Nelson.
Class of 2022 graduate Lia Marie Zavattaro sang the National Anthem as family members and friends of Bucknell graduating seniors stood before their seats.
University President Bravman delivered the welcome and introduction. Bravman congratulated the class for making the most of their four years at Bucknell, noting that a lot has happened since their first arrival four years ago, and seniors persevered regardless.
Bravman told the senior class to think back to where they were on the evening of August 19, 2018, when he delivered their convocation address.
“On that night, I encouraged you to embrace life's most daunting challenges starting immediately,” Bravman said. “Little did we know, as evidenced by your accomplishments over the past four years, you took my words to heart.”
Bravman acknowledged that the class undoubtedly faced disappointments and setbacks during their four years, including the global pandemic, but they persevered anyway.
“You have risen to the challenge,” Bravman said. “When you hit snags, you stay focused and flexible, and you adjusted as needed to reach your goals. These are core values for Bucknellians everywhere, and they will last you a lifetime. Whether you're an artist, an engineer or an entrepreneur, your presence this morning proves that you have the skills that have served our alumni so well for generations past.”
The commencement speaker, Daisy Auger-Dominguez, of the Bucknell Class of 1995 and Chief People Officer of VICE Media Group, spoke to Bucknell graduates who sat in the same seats as she once did 27 years ago.
A recipient of the New York City Council Leadership and Community Service Award, Auger-Dominquez majored in International Relations and Women in Gender Studies during her time at Bucknell.
Since her graduation, Auger-Dominquez has cultivated a rich background of experience, having spent two decades designing and executing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategies for organizations including the Walt Disney Company and Google. She also published a new book, called Inclusion Revolution, Essential Guide to Dismantling Racial Inequity in the Workplace, and she serves on the boards of Planned Parenthood, the Brooklyn Children's Museum, the Robert Sterling Park Foundation, and St. Ann's Warehouse.
“Stepping into this world with confidence and resolve comes from years of navigating difference,” Auger-Dominguez said.
Auger-Dominguez encouraged Bucknell graduating seniors to learn to trust and embrace life lessons, "building the agility for a winding path" in their near future.
“The idea of a nonlinear path may sound a bit terrifying,” Auger-Dominquez said. “However, the only thing predictable in the future is the constant highs and lows of life and everything in between. Find the courage to stand in your truth, by gazing at your insecurities and gazing right past them. Embracing your journey with curiosity will lead you to where you are meant to be.”
Graduating senior Tarrin James Earle, Class Speaker and Marketing, Innovation and Design major, said that it meant everything to him to graduate alongside his closest friends and classmates at Bucknell.
“My friends are family to me here,” Earle said. “Just being able to go through this four-year journey, especially with all that we’ve been through, it means a lot that we did it and we’re going into the real world together, so I’m excited.”
Earle said that he would miss everyday activities on campus the most. Besides his own football games, Earle will remember going to the cafeteria with his friends every day, and even spontaneous trips with friends as simple as going to Wal-Mart.
Dirk Chisholm, a graduating senior double majoring in International Relations and Economics, and Jacqueline Romano, graduating senior and Political Science and Sociology double major, were neighbors residing at Bucknell for two years before deciding to be roommates during their senior year.
Chisholm said that graduation is a signifying period of his life where he can spread his wings and fly, as well as maintain connections with old friends. “I'm hopeful for the future and I'm malleable, so I'm ready for whatever life throws at me,” he said. Chisholm also said that he will miss the environment of Bucknell, since the small campus community is very close-knit.
Romano will prepare to move back to her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts to work at PTC, a nearby tech company.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to get here for a while,” Romano said, “but getting here with honors, it’s a crazy experience.”
President Bravman addressed the crowd to say how extraordinarily proud he felt of the senior class for committing to their education and to each other.
“Remember to that none of us succeeds alone. You have had the support of your parents, family members and special friends, many of whom are here today to celebrate this milestone with you,” Bravman said. “As you leave campus today, as a Bucknell graduate, do so with the confidence that you can surely handle anything.”