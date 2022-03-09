LEWISBURG — Bucknell University was recently named a top producer of Fulbright U.S. Scholars for the 2021-2022 year.
Bucknell professors Lara Dick, Nathan Ryan and Zhiqun Zhu as well as Bucknell University senior Sarah Butler applied for and received a Fulbright award, helping Bucknell earn recognition from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Each year, the bureau announces the top-producing institutions for the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange initiative.
Bucknell topped the list for scholar awards as one of only four baccalaureate institutions receiving three faculty awards.
Established to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries, Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program, funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress.
Since inception in 1946, Fulbright alumni have included 40 heads of state or government, 61 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 76 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who carry forward the Fulbright mission of enhancing mutual understanding.
Dick, mathematics, is conducting research on the island nation of Cyprus.
Ryan, mathematics, is currently in Costa Rica teaching college-level computational mathematics.
Zhu, political science and international relations, is preparing to travel to Queensland later this spring to study Australia’s relationship with the United States in the context of China’s rise as a global power, specifically with regard to trade.
Butler is currently conducting research in Vienna, Austria, preceding her pursuit of a Ph.D. at Yale.