LEWISBURG — Bucknell University on Wednesday filed preliminary objections to a whistleblower complaint by former Bucknell public safety officer Colby M. Snook, in the Union County Court of Common Pleas. Bucknell is requesting dismissal of the complaint.
Bucknell is citing absence of any evidence of wrongdoing in the allegations made by Snook and denied he was discharged after reporting alleged “wrongdoing” to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson. Bucknell said Snook resigned from the university and also denied he was mistreated by other Bucknell employees.
The university said it was "aware the plaintiff’s complaint to the Union County District Attorney was forwarded to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office over six months ago," according to a release by Bucknell University. The release by the university said it has "not received any official contact from the Attorney General suggesting that the investigation will result in any charges, but it is prepared and willing to cooperate in the investigation, should it move forward."