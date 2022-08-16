LEWISBURG — More than 100 Bucknell University orientation leaders turned out at the offices of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) on Monday to learn more about the community prior to the Wednesday on-campus arrival of the Class of 2026.
Students watched the recent WVIA production of “Our Towns” completed just a couple months ago. The video explained the many facets of Lewisburg surrounding the Bucknell University community.
Students learned about historical highlights such as Bucknell’s previous name, which was the University of Lewisburg, that the campus owns Campus Theatre, and that there are more than 50,000 living alumni of Bucknell.
After the movie, Mayor Kendy Alvarez gave students a “pop quiz” to test students’ understanding of the video.
“There’s so much that happens here off of Market Street,” said Alvarez.
Alvarez suggested students visit the Street of Shops for shopping and eating.
“Street of Shops has the best inexpensive breakfast in town,” said Alvarez.
She gave props to the local park infrastructure and explained the parks have been and are going through many renovations and updates.
“The borough has really cool parks,” said Alvarez.
The local Community Garden near Street of Shops is another area she brought to the attention of new students.
“They have community-based dinners and plots for rent,” Alvarez said.
According to Alvarez, orientation assistant students will return on Saturday with small groups of students prepared to relay the information they learned at LDP on Monday.
Cynthia Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone, took a question from a student about the penitentiary and said a movie was made about it.
Peltier explained a movie had been made about the location and said the orientations previously happened at Campus Theatre.
Peltier said the orientation event at LDP was “fabulous.” She said it was a chance to introduce themselves and for students to look for help.
“This is the cream of the crop of Bucknell. They really have interest in getting kids to come to downtown. We’ve had trouble with that in the past,” Peltier said.
Ellen Ruby, director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, holds Welcome to the Neighborhood, an “event that brings new incoming students downtown to introduce them to downtown.”
She said that has being going on for approximately ten years.
Ruby said not many students realize how close the campus is to downtown.
Marylynn Hibbert, manager of Lewisburg Delicatessen, said she is excited for students to begin returning to campus.
“I’m very excited. It has been a long summer and we missed our students and when they do come back to town they bring a great vibe to downtown,” said Hibbert.
Hibbert said she looks forward to meeting incoming freshman. She said Bucknell students are vital to Lewisburg’s downtown economy.
“We truly miss them when they are gone. So when we start to see the blue and orange walking around town so we know the students are back, and the vibes they bring to the community are awesome. I feel like their mom away from home.”
Hibbert said she is going to offer sub discounts for new and incoming students.