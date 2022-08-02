LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Chief of Public Safety Anthony Morgan has rolled out several new initiatives since arriving in February to improve transparency and relationships with the campus community.
Community-building initiatives including a new assessment tool, body cameras and a student-led advisory committee began during the first six months of Morgan’s tenure.
Weeks after Morgan arrived, he held a “Community Conversation on Public Safety” and stated his goal was to “continue to strengthen community relationships and public trust while striving for excellence.”
Bucknell became one of the first two universities in the nation to participate in the Guardian Score law enforcement assessment tool, which was featured in a Washington Post story.
University President John Bravman said Morgan is deeply committed to creating strong partnerships between Bucknell Public Safety and the campus community.
“He has acted quickly to implement changes based on student feedback, with a focus on increasing approachability and transparency,” said Bravman.
Public Safety officers hand out business cards with a Guardian Score QR code following all interactions with members of the community. The QR code leads to a Guardian Score survey that collects feedback on the experience.
Morgan said data was received from approximately 230 surveys representing a quarter of the people who received cards.
“The more data we get, the better our response to concerns,” Morgan said. “We want to make sure we’re treating people with equity. This helps to validate or show weaknesses and areas that we can improve upon.”
Some of the most visible changes are apparent when Public Safety officers arrive on scene for community interactions.
Public Safety officers now drive vehicles clad in orange and blue, the university colors, and wear body cams over a “more relaxed, less intimidating uniform.”
The department is currently testing out the new look.
According to the university, the change is in response to student feedback designed to break down barriers between the department and the campus community.
“We certainly want to be seen as more approachable, and we recognize from students that our appearance can be a barrier to relationship-building,” Morgan said. “Any way that we can reasonably take away barriers to building relationships with students — especially those from marginalized communities — we’re going to do it.”
The addition of body cameras to uniforms is a new aspect of Public Safety's work.
Morgan said the cameras both enhance officers’ investigative tools and provide greater accountability.
“Anything that aids in transparency and gives a clearer picture of what occurred is important,” Morgan said.
“The campus community has expected that our officers will be wearing them, and our officers want to wear them as well, so they started wearing them in July.
Morgan said he heard from students a call for greater transparency and wanting to know what occurs within an incident. He said body cameras allow "us to provide a neutral viewpoint of what occurred,” said Morgan.
The campus community can now consult the updated Public Safety Policy Manual online. The university said while the internet posting of such manuals is legally required in many states, it is not in Pennsylvania.
Bucknell said posting its policy manual is another effort aimed at transparency.