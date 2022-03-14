LEWISBURG — The nationwide search brings Brad Putman, associate dean for undergraduate studies in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences at Clemson University since 2016, to Bucknell, on July 1. Putman has been associate dean for Undergraduate Studies at Clemson since 2005
From New York’s Southern Tier, Putman received his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in civil engineering from Clemson. Joining their faculty in the Department of Civil Engineering, Putman was initially named interim associate dean for undergraduate studies for the college in November 2016, becoming permanent associate dean in August 2017.
Putman, currently a co-principal investigator for a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to lead the transformation of Clemson’s civil engineering curriculum as part of the NSF Revolutionizing Engineering Departments (RED) program, he "led development of a strategic plan for undergraduate studies in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences; the establishment of a new recruitment scholarship for engineering students; deployment of a college-wide survey to assess engineering student motivation, identity and sense of belonging; and creation of interdisciplinary opportunities for engineering and computing students," according to a release from Bucknell.
Putman is a membership of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Society of Engineering Education and Chi Epsilon. He succeeds Pat Mather, who departed last August to become dean of the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University. Professor Erin Jablonski, chemical engineering, has served as interim dean of the college since Mather’s departure.