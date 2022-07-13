LEWISBURG — Following a nationwide search, Bucknell University has hired veteran human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader Nicole Whitehead as its new vice president of human resources. Her first day on campus will be August 8.
The current chief human resources officer at Joliet Junior College in Illinois, she has 20 years of HR and diversity, equity and inclusion experience.
“I am honored to be joining Bucknell and its commitment to providing students the foundation to live their dreams and positively impact communities,” Whitehead said. “I look forward to being a strategic partner with the campus community to build the best possible workplace in a rapidly changing employment landscape.”
Whitehead also serves as the school’s Title IX appeals officer and executive sponsor of goal one of the junior college’s DEI strategic plan. She brings to Bucknell experience working with a wide range of educational institutions, each with their own constituencies, goals and challenges. In addition to junior and community colleges, she has worked for a public four-year university and a private women’s college.
Her hiring follows a national search led by a team of Bucknell faculty and staff in collaboration with search firm Storbeck Search.
Bucknell President John Bravman said Whitehead distinguished herself among a strong pool of candidates as a strategic human resources and DEI leader.
“We welcome Dr. Whitehead’s experience as a human resources visionary as we emerge from the pandemic and navigate today’s evolving workplace,” Bravman said. “Her experience as a proven DEI leader will also help guide our community as we seek to achieve key university diversity initiatives outlined in The Plan for Bucknell 2025.”
One of her noted career achievements came as director of human resources and community engagement at Sweet Briar College, a private women’s college in Sweet Briar, Va. She provided human resources strategy and vision as part of the leadership team that joined with alumni to successfully reinvent and reimagine the college, which had announced plans to close, but was saved to continue operations just prior to her arrival.
Whitehead made the transition to higher education after 10 years in leadership roles of increasing senior operations responsibility at the Fiserv Corporation — an American multinational Fortune 500 company that provides financial technology services to clients across the financial services sector.
Whitehead will succeed Pierre Joanis, who started a position as vice president of human resources at Johns Hopkins University in March. Judith Dorsey has served as the University’s interim vice president for human resources since March.