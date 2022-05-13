MIDDLEBURG — The case against a Bucknell whistleblower continues through the judicial system in Snyder County.
Bucknell University filed preliminary objections to a whistleblower complaint in February by former Bucknell public safety officer Colby M. Snook, in the Union County Court of Common Pleas.
The university is requesting dismissal of the complaint.
Bucknell is citing absence of any evidence of wrongdoing in the allegations made by Snook and denied he was discharged after reporting alleged “wrongdoing” to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson.
Bucknell said Snook resigned from the university and also denied he was mistreated by other university employees.
The case involved Snook alleging former Bucknell police chief Steve Barilar allowed evidence to be deleted pertaining to a male student who took inappropriate video of a female student.
“I can’t say it (the deleted information) wouldn’t have been discovered anyhow,” said retired visiting Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson.
Anderson said this was his first-ever whistleblower case after more than 20 years on the bench.
“I recognize I’ll need some education from you guys,” Anderson told the court.
In Pennsylvania, a whistleblower is defined as a person who witnesses or has evidence of wrongdoing or waste while employed and who makes a good-faith report of the wrongdoing or waste, verbally or in writing, to the employee’s superiors, an agent of the employer or to any other appropriate authority.
“We don’t have to prove Chief Barilar is guilty,” said Snook’s attorney Scott Pollins.
Anderson said the plaintiff alleges wrongdoing but needs to prove more.
“We don’t have to prove Bucknell broke the law beyond a reasonable doubt,” Pollins said.
Pollins alleges the father of the student with the cellphone had a private meeting with Barilar, who failed to put that in the original police report.
“That’s tampering? It might be a stretch,” Anderson told Pollins.
“We are a whistleblower pursuing a civil case,” said Pollins.
An attorney for Bucknell said these are not reasonable conclusions because they do not prove criminal intent.
“That’s a serious charge. Better have evidence to back that up,” said defense attorney Michael E. Baughman
Baughman claimed no evidence exists that Barilar intentionally let the student delete evidence from his phone.
Snook’s case against Bucknell will continue at a later date.