The Bucknell women’s basketball team has been nominated for the annual “Made a Difference Award” for their collective effort in community action while balancing collegiate academics and athletics.
Dave Hall, Lewisburg resident and annual season ticket holder for the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball teams, nominated the women’s squad for the award. Hall and his wife frequently travel to follow both the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball teams when games are not held at Sojka Pavilion.
“I think it’s good to be able to recognize a group of student-athletes that make a difference,” Hall said. “And I’m sure there’s lots of other deserving ones out there.”
Hall, who started following Bucknell women’s basketball in 2008 and 2009 shortly after moving to the area, said that the players demonstrate excellence by leaving a positive impact on the broader community while also excelling in the classroom and on the court, exemplifying strong leadership and interpersonal skills. He sees the team as “socially conscious,” and therefore, an inspiration to others.
“When I look at them, I do not see just basketball players, but women of leadership, inspiration, character, and involvement,” Hall wrote in his nomination letter.
“I have personally watched and heard players talk about their responsibility to give back, and how much it means to them to be able to do so.”
Hall said that each basketball season, the Bucknell Women’s Basketball team takes action to acknowledge important causes during game days, showing support for themes such as “Scout Day,” “First Responder and Military Appreciation Night,” “National Girls and Women in Sports Day,” “Mental Health Awareness,” and “Play 4 Kay Day” recognizing cancer survivors. The team also hosts an “Education Day,” for elementary and middle-schoolers, which makes an extra impact on the youth of the community because children gain the opportunity to interact with collegiate players one-on-one after the game.
Hall said that the players are all role models whom elementary school or junior high school students can look up to.
“Win or lose, as soon as the final whistle is blown, the players are in the stands talking to the students, signing autographs, and posing for pictures,” Hall said. “This year there were 750 students attending, and who knows, maybe one of them will pursue a dream because a Bucknell player took the time to speak with them.”
Head Coach Trevor Woodruff of the Bucknell women’s basketball program said that the team is intentional about community engagement, in and out of season. The team typically engages in five to six community activities per year, beginning during early summer training months when basketball players return to campus, according to Woodruff.
“We do our best to recruit high-quality student-athletes that are serious about academics and serious about basketball, but also see the bigger picture and appreciate the impact they can have on the community around them,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff’s athletes understand the perspective of young people who approach the players at games for a high-five or an autograph. Woodruff thinks that his players looked up to someone at one point in their life, just as the youth attending women’s basketball games do, and were touched by that person, which helped to spark some motivation to achieve their goals.
“I think they do appreciate and understand the effect that they can have on other people because of the status that they hold on our campus,” Woodruff said. “This is something that they should prioritize, giving back to their communities. Something they should prioritize in their own life.”
Hall added that the Bucknell women’s basketball program continues to produce scholars who become role models for local area students, despite demanding academics, as well as basketball practices and competition. In 2022, nine players on the women’s team made the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll, and 11 players made the list in 2021. The program continually has graduation success rates of 100 percent, according to Hall.
Current senior Tai Johnson won a Bucknell Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award in May of 2022, which recognizes undergraduate students of color for excellence in the classroom and athletics. Bucknell Graduate Abby Kapp, Class of 2021, was the 2021 Patriot League Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the first to earn the honor since Lori Houck in 2000, according to the Bucknell Women’s Basketball webpage.
Woodruff describes Johnson as someone who handles themselves in a very professional manner.
“She just accomplishes her responsibilities, without a lot of fanfare or anything,” Woodruff said. “She’s just very steady. and as a great role model for how to approach your day to day responsibilities.”
Kapp also left a legacy on the Bucknell program through leadership in a variety of initiatives, including, but not limited to, social justice, public policy, women’s rights and sustainability. Kapp was also one of three Bison student-athletes chosen to serve on the Bucknell Athletics Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. She also continued voter education and registration work through involvement with Bucknell’s “Bison Votes” initiative, where she worked to provide voter education and registration to Bucknell students and staff.
Woodruff said that Kapp is very “community-minded, especially in the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity space.” Woodruff added that Kapp was a driving force behind the league-wide initiative that morphed into the newly-formed Patriot League Social Justice Coalition and the Patriot League’s Anti-Racism Commission.
Off the court, Woodruff added, the players on the Bucknell women’s basketball team handle the spotlight with grace and humility, knowing that being on a college campus, it takes focus to continue to make the right decisions on a consistent, daily basis.
“I’m just proud of the people they are more than any one specific thing,” Woodruff said. “You know, I can go home every day and know that they’re there. They’re largely making all the right decisions in life, which makes you really proud.”