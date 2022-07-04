The Daily Item
Bucknell University’s three Fulbright Award winners, all recent graduates, will support and transform communities aboard.
Offering study, research, teaching and exchange opportunities in more than 140 countries, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program expands perspectives through professional and academic development and cross-cultural dialogue.
Three Bucknell alums — Genevieve Block, Lily Shorney, and Guiliana Ferrara will spend part of the next year overseas teaching English in various outlets.
Block, a Baltimore native, had her original internship experience canceled due to COVID-19. She then made a quick pivot and secured a summer experience working with an environmental group called Clean Water Action in Baltimore. The focus of her work settled on the impacts of the virus on undocumented immigrants working in the Maryland farming industry.
“They were being unfairly treated in their working environment and were being heavily exposed to COVID,” says Block. “I worked on creating legislation and submitting it to the Maryland government to help support them. Through that internship, I became really passionate about immigration and supporting people through public health policies.”
It was this experience that inspired Block to apply into the Fulbright program. She is heading to Colombia later this summer — specifically the city of Bucaramanga in the Santander region — to serve as an English teaching assistant. There, she’ll work alongside a professor in a university classroom, assisting with activities and leading sections of lessons for English language learners. “And then in addition to that, you’re expected to engage in a community project,” she said.
“When I was looking for countries to apply for the Fulbright, Colombia really stood out to me because they have a very strong health program,” she says. “Over the past 10 years, they’ve totally changed the system to provide better care to people in Colombia, including indigenous populations.”
Shorney, from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, will serve as a teaching assistant in Troodon, a small town about an hour outside of Prague in the Czech Republic.
Shorney said she was pushed toward the region following high school performance of The Bartered Bride, a famous Czech operetta, coupled with the desire to explore how music therapy can affect health outcomes.
“I’ve never been to that part of the world, but I have done a lot of research on Prague. So many things about the city — the architecture and the culture — are so intriguing. And my singing of that Czech opera is what sparked my interest.”
Shorney’s Fulbright experience will be in “a general museum, which is similar to a high school. It’s like secondary education,” she said. “There’s a four-year track and an eight-year track, so the students that I will be working with range from 11 years old to 18 or 19.”
Ferrara, who was an international relations and Italian studies double-major, will also work as an English teaching assistant, teaching at Ghent University in Belgium.
The Parsippany, N.J., native admitted her upbringing has prepared her for the challenge.
“My dad is actually an immigrant from Italy,” she said. “So, growing up, I always had one foot in American culture and one foot in Italian culture. I was in this environment where global understanding and communication has always been valued in my family.”
“When I heard about this Fulbright opportunity, it sounded right up my alley,” she said. “It came down to two things: Having this background in cultural awareness and appreciation and specifically having studied European refugee policies.”