The Barnes & Noble at Bucknell University will reopen on Market Street in Lewisburg on Wednesday with new safety measures in place.
The cafe will not be open, store officials said.
The following safety protocols will be in place when the store opens this week:
- social distancing measures
- rigorous cleaning protocols
- sneeze guards at checkout
- contactless payment
- reduced occupancy
- customer and employee mask requirements
“We will also continue to process online orders for direct delivery to you at bucknell.bncollege.com, but we look forward to seeing you soon,” says Rami Ghua, general manager.
The campus store will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12 noon until 5 p.m.