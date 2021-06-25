Bucknell University and Mount Carmel Area graduate Maura Fiamoncini will compete in the Olympic Trials in the javelin this afternoon, just two weeks after she finished third at the NCAA Championships.
Fiamoncini will throw at 4 p.m. (Eastern time) today at the University of Oregon, the same location that hosted the NCAA championships earlier this month.
Fiamoncini threw her lifetime best at the NCAA Championships (185-4), and will now look to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Preliminaries are set for Friday, with the top 12 athletes advancing to Saturday's final set for an 8:30 p.m. start (ET). Each athlete will get three throws in Friday's preliminaries. There are 24 throwers competing.
Fiamoncini's personal best of 185-4 ranks eighth amongst the competitors in the field that includes American record holder Kara Winger (218-8.75), Ariana Ince, the bronze medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, and Maggie Malone, the 2016 USA Outdoor Championships gold medal winner.