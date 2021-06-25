The Daily Item
Bucknell University and Mount Carmel Area graduate Maura Fiamoncini qualified for today’s finals at the Olympic Trials in the javelin.
Fiamoncini is fifth out of 24 throwers after the first three throws Friday. The top 12 advanced to today’s finals, and the top three will qualify for the Olympic team.
The NCAA bronze medalist just two weeks ago, Fiamoncini threw 174-feet, 4-inches on her second throw, her top throw of the day.
The top throw was from Maggie Malone, who threw 195-7 on her first and only throw. Malone is the 2016 USA Outdoor Championships gold medal winner. American record holder Kara Winger threw 192-10 on her only throw to sit in second place.
Fiamoncini’s personal best of 185-4 ranked eighth amongst the competitors entering the field field.
Today’s finals are scheduled for 8:30 p.m.