Rayven Sample, center, competed in 2020-21 as a freshman with Bucknell University’s track and field team. He’s since qualified to join Team USA at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Games begin Aug. 24.

Bucknell sophomore Rayven Sample finished eighth in the T47 400m final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday morning.

Morocco's Sadni Ayoub won gold in a world record time of 47.38 seconds. The top three all posted marks 48 seconds or lower, with fourth-place Tanner Wright of the United States logging a personal-best time of 49.36.

Sample, who qualified with the fourth-fastest time in the prelims (50.01), earned a spot in the final in his Paralympic.

Members of the Bucknell community took in the race on the new video board at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium Saturday morning.

