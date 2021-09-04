Bucknell sophomore Rayven Sample finished eighth in the T47 400m final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday morning.
Morocco's Sadni Ayoub won gold in a world record time of 47.38 seconds. The top three all posted marks 48 seconds or lower, with fourth-place Tanner Wright of the United States logging a personal-best time of 49.36.
Sample, who qualified with the fourth-fastest time in the prelims (50.01), earned a spot in the final in his Paralympic.
Members of the Bucknell community took in the race on the new video board at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium Saturday morning.