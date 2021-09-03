Bucknell sophomore Rayven Sample reached the final of the T47 400-meter dash final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday evening.
Sample, who entered the race seeded 10th in the field, broke his previous best time of 50.27 seconds to finish third in heat one in 50.01 seconds, earning automatic qualification to Saturday's final.
The final is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start ET and can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com
Sample passed Luca de Sousa Lima of Brazil and Thomas Normandeau of Canada in the quarter of the race to clinch automatic qualification by virtue of a top-three finish in his heat.
The time for Sample is a lifetime best, and ranks fourth after the conclusion of both heats heading into the final. Morocco's Ayoub Sadni posted the top time in the prelims (47.82). Sample is joined in the final by fellow American Tanner Wright (50.10) who also ran a personal-best time.