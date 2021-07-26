The developer for Bucknell University’s solar energy project in East Buffalo Township received a 90-day extension to record a land development plan.
Supervisor Jim Knight, a university employee who abstains from votes on this project, said during a board work session on Monday that there was some confusion about the initial July 12 deadline.
Makenzie Stover, township zoning officer, said she believed July 19 was the deadline. Regardless, on July 12, she said her office at Central Keystone Council of Governments hadn’t received the financial guarantee required of Encore Renewable Energy.
Encore, of Burlington, Vt., is developing and installing a 1.6 peak megawatt solar array on 6.3 acres of university-owned land between its golf course and baseball field west of Route 15.
Stover credited Knight with getting Encore to submit the guarantee.
“I recommend that you approve (the extension) knowing that we have all the agreements and financial guarantee in hand,” Stover said.
The supervisors followed that advice, voting 3-0 to approve the extension.
Bucknell’s pending solar panel array is a fixed-tilt system with driven post pedestals. They’re restricted at 10 feet in height from the ground up. A new transformer for the system will connect to an existing transformer outside the golf course clubhouse and then to an existing utility line.
The solar panel arrays will feed energy to the power grid through Citizens Electric, with some fed directly to the golf course clubhouse. Bucknell will receive credit for energy produced by the solar energy system, offsetting costs of its electric use by about 8 percent, Knight previously said.
In other business, the supervisors voted 3-0 to clarify a vote from earlier this month. The action removed the “interim” label from Jo Helwig, the township secretary who’s taking over as township manager from Stacey Kifolo on Aug. 14. Helwig begins formal training with Kifolo on Aug. 1. Helwig will have a six-month probationary period in her new role. Her annual salary will be $60,000.