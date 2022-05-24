LEWISBURG — Roughly 35 youngsters participate in a “buddy program” at Kelly Elementary and are paired with students from Lewisburg High School.
The program started around five years ago.
“It was really after the high school got built,” according to Kelly Elementary Principal Chris Ruhl.
Ruhl said he spoke with high school Principal Paula Reber to identify students they felt would be committed to the program.
“These kids are going to look up to you,” Ruhl said about his students at Kelly.
Ruhl worked with guidance counselor Kelli Molyneaux, who is familiar with the program from her days as a counselor in the Bloomsburg school district prior to replacing former counselor Debbie Foust.
Ruhl said the goal was to create a program which made students feel “special and connected.” He said students play games together, “hang out” and help with homework.
“Seeing those relationships,” Ruhl said, who noted students also take part in holiday decorating activities and other celebrations.
“It has been a very, very powerful thing,” Ruhl said.
The goal is to match kids closer in age and grade whenever possible.
“Buddies know they’ll be making a commitment beyond a year,” he said.
Ruhl said the program is fortunate both Kelly Elementary and the high school are close in distance and dismiss students at differing times.
Molyneaux said student buddies meet once a week and have celebrations every quarter.
Jake Benfer, 8, said he has been involved with the program for “like a year.”
“I kind of had to do this because my cousin told me to,” Benfer said.
Benfer, in the second grade, said he and his buddy, Julian Marcado-Bonanno, have a great relationship. “I like that you get to make friends,” Benfer said.
Marcado-Bonanno, 18, has been involved with the program almost a year.
He said his favorite part about the program is “coming over and taking a break from the stress.”
Marcado-Bonanno, a senior, said he and Benfer “cancel each other out” as far as personalities and “make each other stronger.”
He said Benfer and him are like “salt and pepper.”
Marcado-Bonanno said he plans to attend Quinnipiac University in Connecticut as a communications major.
“I do like being a kid again. Part of my day I can just be me. I’m truly grateful,” said Marcado-Bonanno.
Trinity Gittle, 9, said she joined the program “just this year.”
Gittle, third grade, said her favorite part about the program is the buddy parties.
Gittle’s buddy, Liv Heid, 16, is in her first year with the program.
“My friends and I wanted to start a tutoring club,” said Heid. “Something more academic.”
Heid, tenth grade, said her main motivation to join was “really just to help someone out.”
One of the program organizers, Julia Kaszuba, 18, got involved through a friend who previously graduated.
“I feel like I’ve always been a person putting a smile on a kid’s face,” she said.
Kaszuba, a senior, said she “just feel in love with it (the program).”
Kaszuba said the program allows her to go back to her roots as a child. She said ideas for “the littles” come from whatever sounds fun from a kids’ perspective.
“I hope a lot of people realize how much of an impact this has.”
She said with so much craziness in the world, there is not enough time to look after the younger generation.
Kaszuba said her goal is to have an impact on kids’ lives.
The pandemic did not keep the high school students away from their younger counterparts.
According to Molyneaux, Zoom meetings and calls became the norm as students navigated the “new normal.”
She said the goal was to “keep that connection.”
