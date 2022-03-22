Kai-Ellen Long never maintained a budget and always bought name-brand food items until recently when finances got so tight that her family was spending more than they earned.
"I never had to penny-pinch before. I've never looked at (how much money) is coming in and what's going out," said the Bloomsburg mother of a 4-year-old who, with her partner, Miles Stover, is expecting a second child in July.
On Friday, Long attended a budget training workshop offered through Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) in Shamokin and said her eyes were opened to how much money she was wasting by not keeping track of her finances.
"There's so much help out there that I have faith I'm getting out of this" financial hole, she said.
An increasing number of people are signing up for finance-related workshops as the cost of everything, from fuel to groceries, is on the rise and interest rates are climbing for the first time in three years, said CSO Chief Executive Officer Gale Zalar.
Making and maintaining a household budget is especially important and one of the classes taught by CSO financial literacy instructor Lari Thomas.
"If you don't pay attention to your money, you'll get a paycheck and spend it all," she said.
Thomas instructs workshop attendees on how to develop a spending plan and then work on cutting out any extra items, like dining out.
Rising interest rates — the Federal Reserve raised them by .25 percent last week with plans for more rate hikes through the year — and other higher prices could mean a $200 to $300 extra hit on a family's monthly budget, said Stacy Mastrolia, an associate professor of accounting at Bucknell University.
In addition to sticking with a household budget that includes fixed costs and debts and cuts down or eliminates items like cable, cellphones and dining out, Mastrolia said there are other ways to weather the economic difficulty that most Americans are facing.
Firstly, she recommends anyone with a variable interest rate switch to a fixed rate and "cut up the credit cards."
Revamping shopping and traveling habits will also stretch a paycheck. Here are more of Mastrolia's suggestions:
Use coupons, including grocery store apps, when shopping; create a meal plan and buy accordingly; buy food items in bulk and freeze it.
"This is what our parents and grandparents did," she said.
Remove unneeded items from vehicles, including roof racks, since extra weight takes up more fuel, and check tire pressure.
Make plans when running errands to cut down on unnecessary travel. Use a bicycle or walk when the weather improves.
Call insurance and credit cards to ask for discount or lower rate.
"There's no shame in experiencing this financial difficulty. We're all in it together," said Mastrolia who advises against cutting back on retirement savings during this period.
She said, not to look at investment accounts, which will likely be in decline. "This is an anomaly market. Stay the course."
Long said she's already changing her buying habits.
When she forgets something at the grocery store she doesn't return for the item.
"I'm already being more cautious," said Long."I bought a 24-pack of store-brand waffles for $2.14. It's crazy to think how much I wasted on name brands."