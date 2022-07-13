EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley and Lewisburg will accept unwanted electronic items such as cellphones, radios, other hand held electrical devices, computers, cameras, flat screen TVs, electronic game consoles and printers as a fundraising project to benefit the children in the region. The items will be accepted for a small fee at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center on Fairground Road in Lewisburg from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Fees for the items are as follows: cellphones, small speakers, small radios, other hand-held electronics at $7 each; Laptop computers, cameras, portable TVs, electronic game consoles at $10 each; Flat screen TVs less than 30 inches, ink jet printers at $20 each; Flat screen TVs (equal to or greater than 31 inches), entertainment centers at $35 each; Computer towers, laser printers at $40 each.
No CRTs or curved screen TVs will be accepted. No projection TVs will be accepted. No items that contain freon (air conditioners, refrigerators, or freezers) will be accepted.