LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department issued a warning to residents and visitors around Lewisburg to lock their vehicles following several reports from residents about stolen items.
"We have received several reports over the last week from residents about stolen items from their vehicles or that their vehicles appear to have been 'gone through' overnight," read a department statement online. "Unfortunately, this type of activity occurs mostly in the summer and, although the BVRPD is very active with patrolling our streets at night; protecting our residents, businesses and visitors. We need your help. The reports are stemming from unlocked vehicles."
BVRPD recommends locking car doors. Many vehicle thefts are from unlocked vehicles. Even if people are running into the store to grab a quick drink, that may be too long to leave a vehicle unattended and unlocked. Simply locking the doors will deter those who might just be waiting around for an easy target, according to BVRPD.
They also said to keep it tidy. Almost any personal item that's visible from the outside — even an empty shopping bag — could be seen as a valuable or a carrier of valuables. If you have a vehicle that leaves your cargo area on display, consider getting some type of cover to help keep shopping bags or other belongings out of sight, according to BVRPD.
If people can't or don't remove property from their vehicle, conceal it. Don't leave any bait out for thieves; stow electronics and accessories well out of sight or, better still, bring it along. This includes power plugs and navigation system or phone mounts, according to BVRPD.
Don’t leave anything valuable in your car. Get in the habit of taking your purses and wallets in with you. Large amounts of cash, take inside. Please do not leave your passport or your Social Security card in you vehicle, according to BVRPD.
If you see something that is suspicious, contact police. If at all possible, do not send a Facebook message or 'tip; to the department web page. These types of messages are not monitored 24 hours a day. Call police at 570-524-4302 for non-emergencies or dial 911 in an emergency, according to BVRPD.