LEWISBURG — The terms of the financial contribution from Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department are set to change in 2024.
At Wednesday night's meeting of the regional police commission, Police Chief Paul Yost reminded the members of the new terms of the intergovernmental agreement concerning police department funding. The agreement states that the new funding method will be based on expenses, not a monthly contribution.
"We're coming up on the end of the year quickly," said Yost. "As you know, our intergovernmental agreement requires starting next year to be reimbursed based on expenses. We're seeing that could be an issue budget-wise. There was some discussion of revisiting that with the municipalities and seeing whether that has to go that way or stay the way we're currently going."
Yost predicted the pending funding method as a potential "fiscal nightmare" without having any financial cushion.
Administrative Assistant Lisa Wolfe said it's already "too close" when it comes to bills with the current method.
"Again, I had to go to the borough and the township to get checks early or I wouldn't have had enough money for payroll," said Wolfe.
Commission member Char Gray said the reason for the change was to keep more money in the municipalities as opposed to having extra in the bank for the police.
"We're not running with that much over anymore since we made the reserve account," said Gray. "I wouldn't have an issue with keeping it the same if people wanted to do that."
Both municipalities have to agree to make any changes, Yost said.
Commission Chairman Jack Malloy asked the chief to work with Wolfe to draft a letter to the municipalities to remind them of the pending changes.
The borough and township in late 2021 approved the new intergovernmental agreement concerning governance and oversight of the police department.
The agreement is for five years and thereafter must be reviewed every two years. It eliminated a system of measurement mandating specific time spent in either municipality, allowing officers to patrol and investigate where needed. The agreement also called for a 52-48 percent funding split with a streamlined formula and sets up a resolution system to settle disputes outside of court.
East Buffalo Township, at 52 percent, contributes $1,010,073 for 2023. Lewisburg Borough, at 48 percent, contributes $1,016,375 for 2023.