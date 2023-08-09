LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) has exceeded its budget for outside legal fees for 2023.
At the BVRPD Commission public meeting on Wednesday night, Commission Member Justin Madaus pointed out that the department has spent $31,431.30 between January and August, meaning it is over budget by $1,431.30. This leaves no budgeted money to negotiate with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Officers Association (BVRPOA) on new contracts.
"It looks like we've gone over our legal budget now," said Madaus. "That was not the case last month."
Chief Paul Yost said the department had "some correspondence this month" that contributed to the legal expenditures.
"We're going to go pretty far over it this year," said Commission Chair Jack Malloy.
Commission Member Char Gray said the goal is to spend less in other categories in the budget in order to pay for additional legal fees.
BVRPD spent $12,756.50 in legal fees in 2020 and $30,107 in 2021, Yost said.
The current three-year contract with the BVRPOA. expires on Dec. 31. There are currently 12 officers in the union. Yost, as chief, is not part of the union.
Negotiations between the two sides stalemated during the last contract negotiations and moved to arbitration. A panel of arbitrators in August 2021 awarded a three-year contract to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police officers’ union that called for scheduled salary increases and added an early retirement benefit. It also raised payroll deductions for health insurance and required deductible contributions for family plans.
Malloy is leading the current negotiations for the commission. Law firm Eckert Seamans, of Harrisburg, is providing legal guidance.
The goal is a three-year agreement, Yost said.