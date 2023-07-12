LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department was the recipient of a $16,500 state grant to use toward software licensing fees over two years.
At Wednesday evening's public meeting, Police Chief Paul Yost informed the BVRPD Commission that it was awarded the grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to be used to cover the department's fees for using the InSys system. Yost also discussed the advertisements to hire a new police officer.
"It's our records management system," said Yost. "It's what we use to keep track of our calls, our crime, and it does our criminal complaints, and that type of stuff."
Yost said he applied for the grant. There is no matching funds requirement.
Yost said the grant covers $8,100 budgeted for this year and $8,500 for next year.
Vice Chair Justin Madaus said money budgeted for the cost could be spent elsewhere.
"That's good," said Commissioner and Treasurer Char Gray. "It will free up some money."
Job description listed
Yost said July 21 is the deadline to submit applications for the new department's position. The advertisement is listed on the department's Facebook page.
"The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting a Civil Service Examination process to prepare a list of candidates for future full-time positions with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department," according to the advertisement. "Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA Driver’s License and have obtained a Municipal Police Officer Training Act 120 Certificate, required at time of hire."
Applicants must meet all other requirements established by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Civil Service Commission. Full time officers must meet residency requirement: within 25 air miles of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Headquarters and within six months from the end of their probationary period, according to the advertisement.
The starting salary is $60,063 for a probationary police officer.
The information has been put out to Mansfield University, Lackawanna College, Harrisburg Area Community College and the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, said Yost.
"We've pretty much flooded the market area for hires," said Yost.