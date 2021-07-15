Buffalo Valley Regional Police will become the latest Valley law enforcement agency to add body cameras for its officers.
Chief Paul Yost said Thursday it would likely take a few months to purchase body cameras and get the system running after the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission voted to approve the purchase this week.
Police departments in Sunbury, Mahoning Township and Northumberland borough have operational systems or are in the process of adding them.
"I think it's a step in the right direction," Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, a member of the police commission, said. "It adds a touch of credibility. It protects the public and more importantly, it protects our police officers."
While other departments have had their system implementation delayed by server upgrades, Yost said BVRPD upgraded its servers a few years ago. "We have the capability of handling additional data storage," he said.
Yost said the system will link into an already existing WatchGuard system used in the regional police force's cruisers. The data will be stored separately and automatically uploaded to servers as is the case with cameras in their vehicles.
Depending on the availability of hardware and training, Yost said the system could be online within the next three months.
"Like any other new piece of equipment, there will be a learning curve with it," Yost said. "We also have to get the protocols in place."
The officers on Yost's force, for the most part, are looking forward to adding the tool, he said.
"Overall, they are supportive," Yost said. "There are pros and cons with it, but the pros outweigh the cons. It's pretty much the wave of the future for police departments. It allows for additional documentation of incidents and arrests, especially critical incidents."
The system would cost about $20,000 to roll out and with additional maintenance and licensing fees paid out each year.