LEWISBURG — It was standing room only for the Buffalo Valley Singers' “A Very Jazzy Christmas” concert Sunday. The concert, held at the St. John’s United Church of Christ, featured nearly two dozen holiday songs and was directed by Connie Pawling-Young with accompanist Brett Hosterman.
The Buffalo Valley Singers was founded in 1973 as the Mifflinburg Community Chorus, a group formed primarily of church choir members to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the First Lutheran Church in Mifflinburg. The name Buffalo Valley Singers was adopted in 1979, and the group became incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1984.
The choir presently has two performance seasons — September through December, with a Christmas concert in December and January through May, with a spring concert featuring a variety of musical styles. Since 2005, BVS has had most of its concerts at its home base, St. John’s United Church of Christ in Lewisburg.
For Anne Smith of Mifflinburg, Sunday’s concert was especially meaningful. It marked her return to the group after a two-year hiatus. Smith said while the choir reconvened in 2021, she was unable to return until now due to COVID.
“When COVID hit, like so many, I had to make some heartbreaking adjustments,” said Smith. “One of the most difficult for me was to give up my beloved Buffalo Valley Singers with whom I have been singing since I was 39. But I had to give it up because of close family who had to be protected from COVID.”
Being a part of the BVS was the first “grown-up activity I undertook solely for my own pleasure after having dedicated 99% of my time to the raising of five kids.”
This year, Smith was able to return for the Christmas season and, she said, it was like returning “to family.
“I have been singing with them since I was 39 and I'm 67 now,” she said. “Prior to Covid I've only ever missed one concert, that was when my Dad died.”
Just this past spring of this year the choir had fallen in numbers to just 38 members, explained Smith.
“But after months of marketing and heavy campaigning to recruit new members we are 80 strong and all I can say is ‘wow.’,” she said.
The BVS is a group full of talent from all over the valley, of every age and every level, according to Smith.
“From beginner to educator all blend, learn and perform together,” she said. “We usually fill the house but we never take that for granted. We sing for the joy of it — but it’s only made better when we can share that joy with an audience, it lights us up.”
Cindy Malriat of Lewisburg brought her mother along to Sunday’s concert and said they found it engaging and entertaining.
“It was an engaging, toe-tapping concert,” said Malriat. “I needed this today.”
Malriat said the variety of songs was enjoyable and she thought the soloists were amazing as well.
The music, she said, varied from “fun” to “serious” with good arrangements. It was “just the right amount of fun and length.”
Songs included, but were not limited to, “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Noel,” “White Christmas,” “The First Noel” and “Emmanuel.”
“Emmanuel” was one of Malriat’s favorite performances of the afternoon.
“The trumpet accompaniment was excellent,” she said.
Another piece, “Diddly Squat,” was just fun, too, she said.
“I found myself wanting to sing along and definitely toe tapping — which means I was really enjoying myself.”
Buffalo Valley Singers is open to all interested in singing.
“We hold no auditions, all are welcome,” said Smith. “Some members do not even read music but learn through faithful attendance at rehearsal and from guidance from Connie Pawling-Young, our director.”
All anyone has to do to join us is attend the first rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 at St John's U.C.C. in Lewisburg. Next year will be the 50th Anniversary of BVS.
For more information on the Buffalo Valley Singers and how to join, visit www.buffalovalleysingers.org.