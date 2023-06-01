Buggy museum tours, demonstrations, old-fashioned games, Heiss House Tour, food and vendors will lead the list of activities on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. until 4. p.m. on 5th Street and Market Street.
But there will be lots more to enjoy. For example, there will be an antique car show and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Cordier Auction Appraisal Clinic will be held on 5th Street across from 110 S. Fifth St.
Adding to the fun this year is a buggy striping demo and alpacas in the Gutelius House Yard. The "How to date your old house consultation," will be held inside at the Gutelius House as will a demonstration of lace making.
For a complete listing of events, activities, demonstrations, etc., visit mifflinburgbuggymuseum.org.
— JEAN KNOUSE