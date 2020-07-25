MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open from 1 to 3 p.m. for visitors on Saturday and Sundays. The museum is open on weekends through Oct. 30.
The museum complex includes the Heiss Carriage Factory displaying its original tools and machinery; the recently re-painted Heiss residence; the repository, which houses a display of buggies and sleighs; and the visitors’ center. The center includes an educational exhibit of the history of buggy-making in Mifflinburg as a gift shop.
Guided tours will be held at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The museum is following CDC guidelines with regard to the COVID-19 virus. Visitors will be required to wear masks. Special group tours can be scheduled on other days of the week by contacting mifflinburgbuggymuseum@gmail.com.